Westpac Banking Corp Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

