Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $304.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

