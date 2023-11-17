Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,142,768 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142,768 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 159,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 73,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 166,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 116,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BAC opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.