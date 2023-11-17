Westpac Banking Corp Sells 154,437 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,444 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 154,437 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Down 2.3 %

GM stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.