Westpac Banking Corp Sells 166,724 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 92.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,724 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

