Westpac Banking Corp Sells 197,553 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,553 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

