Westpac Banking Corp Sells 30,892 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,892 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

