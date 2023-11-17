Westpac Banking Corp Sells 338 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,166 shares of company stock worth $12,042,548 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Trading Down 0.0 %

NVR stock opened at $6,290.59 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,295.51 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,911.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,017.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

