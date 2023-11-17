Westpac Banking Corp Sells 37,636 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,636 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth about $636,060,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Robert Half by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $79.78 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

