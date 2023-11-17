Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,986 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $274.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

