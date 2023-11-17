Westpac Banking Corp Sells 56,427 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,427 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

