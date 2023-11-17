Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,776 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $465.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.50 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

