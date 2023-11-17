Westpac Banking Corp Sells 87,267 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,267 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Fastenal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.66 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,192 shares of company stock worth $6,978,101 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

