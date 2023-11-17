Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading 7.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.56. 71,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 232,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Specifically, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 17,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,822 shares of company stock worth $362,097 over the last three months. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 29.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

