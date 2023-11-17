Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.3262317 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Whitecap Resources

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,920 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.