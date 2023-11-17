WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.18

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 40617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WildBrain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.16.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

