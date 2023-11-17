Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 12-Month High at $224.21

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $224.21 and last traded at $224.03, with a volume of 72041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 274.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 349,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

