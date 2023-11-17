Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 650 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.