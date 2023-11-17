Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 652 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 2.2 %

SO stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Southern

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

