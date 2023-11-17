Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 950 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

