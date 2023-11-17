Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Parsons by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Parsons by 18.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Parsons stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

