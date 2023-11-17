Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

BKNG opened at $3,128.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,003.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,887.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,899.31 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

