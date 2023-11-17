Wintrust Investments LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 21.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.