Wintrust Investments LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 135.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,737 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

