Wintrust Investments LLC Has $862,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $289.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

