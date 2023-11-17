Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

