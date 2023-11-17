Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $219.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day moving average is $209.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

