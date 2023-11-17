Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0982 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

