Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 315 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $109.57 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.35. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

