Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after buying an additional 480,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 298.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth $22,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

PPH stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $72.59 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

