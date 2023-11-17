Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day moving average is $157.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

