WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.30

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 207785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $799.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
