WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.30

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 207785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $799.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQDG. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,929,000 after acquiring an additional 128,329 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,894 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

