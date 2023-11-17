WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,754,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 576,170 shares.The stock last traded at $66.85 and had previously closed at $66.57.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 264.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $20,167,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

