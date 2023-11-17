WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,754,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 576,170 shares.The stock last traded at $66.85 and had previously closed at $66.57.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
