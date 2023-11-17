Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.30. 548,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,945,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,158,000 after purchasing an additional 157,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,273,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 154,021 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

