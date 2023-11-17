Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Woodward Trading Down 0.8 %

Woodward stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.14.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,691,000 after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

