Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-5.15 EPS.

Woodward Stock Down 1.2 %

WWD opened at $131.94 on Friday. Woodward has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

Institutional Trading of Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.