Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WF opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

