World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1,574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 361,243 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,522,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 325,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 449.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 214,166 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in World Fuel Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 150,516 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,503,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter.

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

