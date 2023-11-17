WS Management Lllp Buys New Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000. Wolfspeed makes up 0.6% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned 0.10% of Wolfspeed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 19.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 87.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. 783,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,450. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $92.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

