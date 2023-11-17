WS Management Lllp Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

WS Management Lllp grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,775. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

