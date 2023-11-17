WS Management Lllp Sells 170,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WS Management Lllp lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.8% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.18% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $21,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 3,407,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,737,203. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

