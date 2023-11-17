WS Management Lllp Sells 80,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WS Management Lllp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $71.36. 2,573,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,180. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

