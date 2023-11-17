Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,304 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.86% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $223,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WH opened at $76.57 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

