Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

