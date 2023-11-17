Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $26,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

XEL stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.