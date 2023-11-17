XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their speculative hold rating on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of XOS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson downgraded XOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of XOS in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.45.

XOS stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. XOS has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in XOS by 735.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 211,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in XOS by 2,011.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 468,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

