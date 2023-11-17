YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT opened at $48.27 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

