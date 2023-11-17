YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IAC by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in IAC by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

