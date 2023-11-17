YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BA opened at $206.60 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

