YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.3 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $97.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

